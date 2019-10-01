Man implicated in 2017 murder pleads guilty to firearms charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The second man implicated in the 2017 murder of Kareem Hewitt took a plea deal in court Monday and will spend 10 years behind bars.

Lettommy Ballard pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and was sentenced to 10 years in Judge Patrick Garcia’s court. Ballard was initially charged with murder, but that charge was dropped in March just days after his co-defendant James Mc Donald was convicted by a jury.

As KTSM previously reported, Hewitt was killed on March 22, 2017, following an argument over the amount of marijuana he sold to McDonald.

McDonald believed Hewitt was trying to short him on the gram of marijuana and enlisted the help of Ballard to confront him about the deal. Police said Hewitt was shot through the kitchen window of his apartment by McDonald, who was outside.

Court documents show Ballard was the person who owned the gun that shot Hewitt and wasn’t supposed to own guns due to a prior conviction. He was also implicated as the driver of the SUV used to help McDonald get away from the scene following the shooting.

McDonald was convicted by a jury in March of Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison and has since appealed the sentence.