Man held on one count of attempted murder in Anthony, N.M.

by: Andrea Chacon

ANTHONY, N.M (KTSM)- A man from Anthony, N.M. was arrested Monday evening for allegedly assaulting his wife.

A Doña Ana County news release reports detectives responded at the 3000 block of Opitz Road in Anthony after Heriberto Vasquez-Gutierrez reported that his wife had fallen.

Officials say emergency medical crews who also responded to the call, noticed the woman’s injuries were not consistent with a fall.

The release stated that during the investigation Vasquez-Gutierrez told detectives he had been arguing with his wife and the argument had escalated.

The woman was transported to an El Paso-area hospital with severe trauma and a laceration to her neck, the release said.

Officials report Vasquez-Gutierrez was transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on one count of attempted murder.

