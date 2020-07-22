Man held at gunpoint after allegedly burglarizing home as child hid inside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Mexican national is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home with a child inside.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 in the 1400 block of E. Nevada Avenue near Wiggs Middle School. According to police, a child was home alone, sleeping, when 19-year-old Edgar Ivan Garcia, of Mexico, broke into the home through a second story window.

The child hid and called her mother, who called 911 and also alerted her adult son, who lives nearby. The homeowner’s son ran to the home and found Garcia as he was exiting from the second-story window. Garcia was held at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Garcia was charged with one count of Burglary of Habitation. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the charge and a warrant for an open container violation. His bonds total $250,360.10.

