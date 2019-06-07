Man found guilty of murder for 2015 drunk driving crash that killed boyfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A jury has found Jesus Mireles guilty of murder on Thursday for the drunk driving crash that killed his boyfriend in Dec. 2015.

As KTSM previously reported, Mireles is accused of driving while intoxicated and slamming into several cars and food trucks on the 8900 block of Dyer.

Daniel Nicholas Mendoza, 25, died as a result of the crash.

A police report reveals that Mendoza called 911 for help to get out of the speeding car before the crash.

Both men were taken to University Medical Center where Mendoza later died.

The sentencing phase is set to begin on Friday morning.