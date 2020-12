EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the El Paso Multi Use Facility in Horizon.

According to EPCSO, deputies were called to the facility at 1700 Horizon on Tuesday and found one of the residents inside the building bleeding and unresponsive.

Deputies said the person was a 48-year-old resident.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded and is investigating the case. No further information is available at this time.

