Man featured on Most Wanted list captured

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A man on the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list has been arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants & Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Investigators and deputies took Julio Tarango into custody after investigating a residence on the 230 block of Thorn Ridge Circle.

Tarango was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on two counts of violating bond/protective order and assault family violence.

Tarango was previously featured as wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office through Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

