EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 48-year-old man was recently arrested after being identified as the person involved in a crash that occurred back in June, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Jesse Rapp, 48, was involved in a motor vehicle crash on June 15 at the 900 block of N. Resler, where he failed to control his speed and struck a vehicle belonging to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the scene and met with Rapp, who initially provided a false name and date of birth during the traffic investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, July 28, Rapp was correctly identified as the person involved in the crash, as he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on an unrelated offense at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office says STI obtained a warrant for his arrest on Friday for failure to identify with the intent of giving false information with a $1,500 bond.

Rapp was incarcerated on unrelated criminal charges and rebooked into jail on added charges.