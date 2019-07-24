Man faces charges for theft once again, Socorro police say

by: Victoria Balderrama

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of property in Socorro.

According to a release from the Socorro Police Department, 39-year old Geronimo Santos had stolen items from the back of a truck which was parked at a residence. After fleeing, police officers located Santos in his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Santos had also stolen
property from another theft case, in which he obtained property from the back of a pickup truck, police said.

Santos was booked into the El Paso County Jail for Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration, Theft of Property under $100 with Previous Conviction, and Theft of Property over $100 and Under $750, with a bond total of $4,000, the release said.

The Socorro Police Department would like to remind the public to secure their vehicles and valuables when left unattended.

