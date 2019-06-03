Man dies in East El Paso shooting

UPDATE: El Paso police say one person has died as the result of an East El Paso shooting, and the case is now being investigated as a murder.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man whose name was not released, was found shot inside a home on the 11800 block of Scott Simpson.

No arrests have been made, according to officials.

PREVIOUS: Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East El Paso Monday evening.

Officials say the department’s Crimes Against Persons unit responded before 6 p.m. to the 11800 block of Scott Simpson. That’s near Marty Robbins Park.

No word yet on any injuries. Police have not yet said if anyone has been taken into custody.

