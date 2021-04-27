Man dies after being subdued by police following break-in at East El Paso business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 40-year-old man died Monday after he was subdued by police following a break-in at an East El Paso business.

The break-in happened at a business at the 3600 block of Buckner Street in East El Paso at about 5:40 p.m. Monday. Witnesses reported seeing the man pulling on the locked doors at the business, which was closed. An officer arrived, telling the man to stop, but he managed to force the door open and ran inside.

Other officers arrived and chased after the man. After a struggle to subdue and handcuff him, a taser was used and he was taken into custody.

The man collapsed after being taken outside. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crimes Against Persons, Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers and Internal Affairs are

conducting investigations of the in-custody death.

