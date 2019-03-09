Man dead, another injured after January fight outside Northeast El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man is dead and another was injured following a fight outside a Northeast El Paso bar in January. Now, police need your help finding those responsible.
According to a news release, the incident happened during the overnight hours of January 13 at the TKO Bar located at 10108 McCombs.
Investigators say a fight broke out in the bar's parking lot, which resulted in a 29-year-old man getting hit in the head with a hatchet. He was not seriously injured.
The other victim, Armando Martinez, 78, was yelling at the men involved in the fight before the suspects entered a red pick-up truck and reportedly drove the truck towards him.
Martinez then fell to the ground and suffered serious head injuries. He died on Tuesday.
Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
