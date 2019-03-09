Man dead, another injured after January fight outside Northeast El Paso bar

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Armando Martinez, 78

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man is dead and another was injured following a fight outside a Northeast El Paso bar in January. Now, police need your help finding those responsible.

According to a news release, the incident happened during the overnight hours of January 13 at the TKO Bar located at 10108 McCombs.

Investigators say a fight broke out in the bar's parking lot, which resulted in a 29-year-old man getting hit in the head with a hatchet. He was not seriously injured.

The other victim, Armando Martinez, 78, was yelling at the men involved in the fight before the suspects entered a red pick-up truck and reportedly drove the truck towards him.

Martinez then fell to the ground and suffered serious head injuries. He died on Tuesday.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org .

You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.