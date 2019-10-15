Man convicted of raping woman at knifepoint runs away from Horizon halfway house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old registered sex offender is on the run, after fleeing a Horizon area halfway house El Paso County Sherrif’s officials say.

Tyler Alex Brandl, 26, was staying at the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Boulevard when investigators say he cut off his ankle monitor and left the facility Monday.

His whereabouts are unknown. Brandl is now wanted on a Parole Violation and an additional charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

According to KAUZ in Wichita Falls, Brandl was convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint in 2011 when he was also 17. He was convicted and as part of his parole, was required to serve time in the Horizon halfway house.

If you have information on the location of Tyler Alex Brandl, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.