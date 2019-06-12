Man convicted of murder in drunk driving crash faces victim’s family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man convicted of killing his boyfriend in a drunk driving crash, faced the victim’s family on Wednesday.

Jesus Mireles was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday for the death of Daniel Mendoza.

During the trial, 911 calls showed that Mendoza was calling for help prior to the deadly collision.

On Wednesday, relatives of Mendoza addressed Mireles in court.

Mendoza’s sister even told Mireles that she wanted him to face her and face the consequences of killing her brother.

“You took away the ability of me to dance with my brother, both of them, on my wedding day,” she said. “And throughout the rest of my life, whenever I want to talk to him, I can’t because you took him.”

Mendoza’s parent and other loved ones also addressed Mireles in the courtroom.