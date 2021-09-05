Man charged with murder in Lower Valley shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old man was charged on Sunday with the murder of 53-year-old Maria Antonieta Soroa.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez is accused of shooting Soroa at the 9100 block of Texas Red Drive before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Lower Valley.

When El Paso Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found Soroa dead with gunshot wounds. EPPD’s Crimes Against Person’s Unit said Rodriquez shot Soroa as the two were having an argument inside the home.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention facility on a $1 million bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

