Man charged with assaulting, stabbing girlfriend while on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old man was charged with assaulting his girlfriend, stabbing her and then pushing her out of his car during an incident while on Fort Bliss on Nov. 26.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Christopher Delgado was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly hitting his girlfriend with his fist, then stabbing her with a knife multiple times while on Fort Bliss on Nov. 26.

Delgado is charged with one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of assault by striking, beating or wounding.

Court documents state that Delgado was driving when the victim asked Delgado to take her home. Delgado struck the victim with a closed fist and she hit him back. Delgado then pulled over and stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife that he had in the door of his vehicle before pushing her out of his car.

Motorists saw the victim on the edge of Highway 375 and called emergency services. She was treated for stab wounds at a local hospital.

Fort Bliss officials said that the incident occurred outside the physical boundaries of the installation, but is within installation geographic property.

Delgado faces up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and faces up to one year in federal prison upon conviction for assault by striking, beating or wounding.

Delgado remains in federal custody and is being held without bond pending trial.

