HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle.

Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37.

According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 a.m. Deputies responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg in response to this call.

While at the scene, deputies also learned there was an SUV on fire near Mile 22 1/2 and Val Verde Road. A burning body was found inside the vehicle at this scene.

Investigators determined four masked men entered the home of Martinez and forcibly took him from the house, and later killed him. Martinez was found in a burnt GMC Envoy.

An autopsy later revealed the 37-year-old died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The owner of the GMC Envoy was tracked down and told HCSO investigators they had traded the SUV for another vehicle with a woman and a man.

The woman told the GMC owner they were going to make the vehicle “disappear,” according to the release.

Arredondo was identified as a suspect after investigators obtained phone records where he communicated with a person involved in the vehicle trade.

He was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop in the area of Tower Road and State Highway 107.

On Wednesday, Arredondo was charged with capital murder by terroristic threat. He remains in Hidalgo County jail on a $2 million bond.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at (956) 383-8114.