Man caught on camera breaking into Las Cruces auto shop

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A reward of up to 1,000 is being offered by Las Cruces Crime Stoppers for information to help identify the man suspected of stealing tools and equipment from Cruces Auto last month.

Surveillance video caught a man breaking into Cruces Auto at 1306 E. Amador Ave on June 27.

Police learned the suspect returned on the same day and broke into a nearby shed where he stole heaters, fans and other equipment belonging to the business.

After police reviewed the surveillance video it is believed the suspect may have used a Chevrolet Blazer to flee the scene.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.