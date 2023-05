Victor Diaz was arrested and charged with multiple crimes. Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man was arrested after being wanted for theft of property, forgery of a financial instrument and exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled individual on Wednesday, May 17, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they received three arrest warrants for Victor Diaz, 25, on Wednesday and he turned himself in to Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU).

Diaz was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $50,000 bond.