Alfredo Torres was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man was arrested after being wanted for driving while intoxicated three or more times on Wednesday, May 17, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they received a felony arrest warrant for Alfredo Sandoval Torres, 59, on Wednesday and was located at the 9000 block of Rosa Richardson.

Torres was taken into custody and booked into El Paso County Jail with a $16,000 bond.