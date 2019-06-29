Man arrested one week after deadly Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting last week.

As KTSM reported, Johnny Burnside, Jr., 29, was shot last Friday on the 2300 block of Lester Avenue. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Michael Wood, 25, was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the shooting, a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman confirms to KTSM.

According to online jail records, Wood is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

His mugshot has not yet been made available.

Wood remains locked up at the Dona Ana County Jail without bond.