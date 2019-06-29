Man arrested one week after deadly Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting last week.

As KTSM reported, Johnny Burnside, Jr., 29, was shot last Friday on the 2300 block of Lester Avenue. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Michael Wood, 25, was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the shooting, a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman confirms to KTSM.

According to online jail records, Wood is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

His mugshot has not yet been made available.

Wood remains locked up at the Dona Ana County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

