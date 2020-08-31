Man arrested less than a week after being released on bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police arrested a man, less than a week after he was released on bond, for burglarizing a car and using stolen cards to make purchases.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 39-year-old Mario Roberto Vargas was arrested on Aug. 27 for burglarizing a vehicle and making multiple unauthorized purchases with cards stolen from the car.

He was also charged with 20 counts of credit/debit card abuse.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $43,000 bond.

Vargas’ arrest came five days after an Aug. 21st arrest for felony theft and criminal trespass. Vargas had been released that same day on a personal recognizance bond issued by Jail Magistrate Linda Estrada.