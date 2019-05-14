Man arrested in West El Paso vehicle burglary spree

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man is in jail in connection with a series of West El Paso vehicle burglaries.

According to a news release, Nicholas Santibanez, 29, allegedly entered multiple unlocked vehicles between late April and early May and stole cell phones, laptops, credit cards, ID cards, and other valuables.

Police say officers later found " a trove" of stolen property inside Santibanez's West El Paso home before arresting him on Tuesday.

He is charged with seven counts of credit/debit card abuse, four counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of theft over $2,500.

Santibanez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $71,000.

According to the release, additional charges are expected and more arrests of others involved are pending.