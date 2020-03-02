Man arrested in West El Paso SWAT situation

These photos were shared to KTSM by a viewer who lives in the neighborhood.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A domestic violence situation led to a standoff between a man and the SWAT team in West El Paso on Monday morning.

The standoff lasted for several hours in the 900 block of White River Place, near Artcraft and Westside Drive.

El Paso Police said the SWAT team was dispatched after a domestic violence call. Wendy Valenzuela,35, the victim, left, but the suspect, 25-year-old Pedro Romero, barricaded himself in the house. Police said he was a disabled veteran with various weapons.

Officers later learned Romero broke into the home, assaulted his girlfriend, and barricaded himself after Valenzuela and a small child escaped.

The standoff lasted about three hours according to a release and ended as Romero surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Romero is charged with Burglary of Habitation. Investigators learned he had four outstanding criminal warrants at the time of his arrest, and therefore will be booked on all charges.

Bond and mugshot information is still pending.