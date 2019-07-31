Man arrested in Northeast El Paso road rage incident that left woman seriously hurt

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is in jail following a road rage incident that left a Chaparral woman seriously injured earlier this week.

As KTSM reported, it happened at about 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Marcus Uribe.

Police say Rachel Elizabeth Aguilar, 29, stopped her vehicle to confront Jacob Anthony Ordonez, 20, after they were involved in a “road rage type incident.”

According to a news release, Aguilar then jumped onto Orzonez’s vehicle before he drove off with her clinging on to the hood.

The woman eventually fell off of the car and suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to investigators, officers found Ordonez’s vehicle in Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon before taking him into custody.

He is charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.