Man arrested in connection with fatal 2015 accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 31-year-old El Paso man was arrested on Aug. 20, in connection to a fatal accident that happened in 2015.

Deputies with the El Paso Sheriff’s Department arrested Uriel Anchondo at a hotel in the 3600 block of Joe Battle Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 3, 2015, Anchondo was driving a vehicle that struck a guardrail near I-10 and Eastlake Boulevard. The vehicle then bounced back on the road, in the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to avoid the vehicle; however, the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims was later pronounced dead. Anchondo is accused of fleeing the scene of the accident on foot.

He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with manslaughter, accident involving death, accident involving injury totaling, and is being held on a $700,000 bond.