Man arrested in connection with fatal 2015 accident

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 31-year-old El Paso man was arrested on Aug. 20, in connection to a fatal accident that happened in 2015. 

Deputies with the El Paso Sheriff’s Department arrested Uriel Anchondo at a hotel in the 3600  block of Joe Battle Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 3, 2015, Anchondo was driving a vehicle that struck a guardrail near I-10 and Eastlake Boulevard. The vehicle then bounced back on the road, in the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to avoid the vehicle; however, the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer.  

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims was later pronounced dead. Anchondo is accused of fleeing the scene of the accident on foot.

He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with manslaughter, accident involving death, accident involving injury totaling, and is being held on a $700,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Scammers stealing real social media profiles, creating fake ones for profit

El Paso restaurant starts online cooking classes to stay afloat during pandemic

President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

Disaster declarations made ahead of storms Marco, Laura

Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for 23 Texas counties as Hurricane Marco nears Gulf Coast

STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 1

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime