Man arrested in connection with El Paso gas station robberies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Good old fashioned” police work led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed two El Paso gas stations last week.

Manuel Moreno, 48, is facing two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, police said in a news release.

His arrest came on Oct. 18 after a robbery at the 7-Eleven store at 5385 N. Mesa. He left the scene, allegedly ditched his vehicle and got rid of the clothes he was wearing, but police were still able to track him down, the release said.

Moreno was also connected to a robbery one day later at a Circle K store, at 6095 Montana Ave. Police also found methamphetamines in his possession and charged with drug possession.

Police have not released any other details of his arrest.