EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested with multiple charges after a traffic stop conducted on Saturday, August 5, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, August 5 at the 800 block of Willie Sanchez.

Officers met with the driver, Joshua Alejandro Rivera, 19, and smelled a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After further investigation, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine and a firearm in the vehicle.

Police say Rivera was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a $400 bond, two offenses for possession of a controlled substance with a total of $24,000 bond and possession of marijuana with a $100 bond.

Rivera was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.