Man arrested for striking cat against pole and ground over and over

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, a man was arrested for striking a cat against a pole and the ground over and over. The cat died due to its injuries.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Main in Fabens, Texas, on Saturday about an animal cruelty call. When they arrived, they learned through witnesses the cat had been hit against the pole and the ground. Jesus Jose Vega, 42, was then arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000.00 bond.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, he was booked for Cruelty Non-Livestock Animal: Kill/Poison/SBI.

