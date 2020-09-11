Man arrested for stealing car parts from salvage yard

Christopher Chappell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly stealing car parts from a salvage yard, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Chappell, 27, was arrested Thursday and taken into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for theft of property less than $2,500, with the enhancement of two or more previous convictions.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the 12800 block of Montana Ave., and made contact with a suspicious person outside of a business, according to EPCSO.

The subject, identified as Chappell, claimed to be working on his vehicle. Upon further investigation, deputies determined that the subject entered the salvage yard without the owner’s consent and removed various car parts.

