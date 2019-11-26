Man arrested for robbing four local stores in one hour, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Sunday morning spree of aggravated robberies in four local gas stations ends with an arrest. As KTSM has learned, this is not his first major incident involving an aggravated robbery.

On Nov. 24 between approximately 9:50 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., police responded to four robberies at a Circle K, Howdy’s, Chevron, and 7-11 in East El Paso.

Police units from Pebble Hills, Central, and Mission Valley Regional Commands responded to the robbery calls at the four convenience stores, according to a release.

Officials say 29- year old Gerald Lavert Dunn, was seen driving off in a blue sedan wearing black clothing and a ski mask on Sunday morning.

Police reports state the vehicle was later found that afternoon parked at a Super 8 Hotel where officers from the regions investigating these robberies arrested Dunn as he walked back to his car.

As KTSM previously reported, Dunn pleaded guilty in 2015 to following a 91-year-old man home from his morning walk on Rim Road. He attacked the man in the front yard, forced him inside his home before robbing the elderly man and his 88-year-old wife of cash, credit cards, and their car at knifepoint. As part of his plea deal, Dunn was sentenced to ten years probation.

The 2015 incident came after a string of odd occurrences involving Dunn, who played basketball at Morehouse College in Atlanta before his graduation in 2014. He was reported missing in June 2015 by family members and located on July 1, 2015, at a homeless shelter in California. He then traveled to El Paso where he assaulted the elderly couple a week later — on July 7.

Dunn was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the latest charges with a $300,000 bond. He is also scheduled for a probation hearing in reference to his previous case on December 5.