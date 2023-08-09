EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested after being wanted for injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intention of bodily injury, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies received an arrest warrant for Josue Cardenas, 30, on Friday, August 4 who was wanted for four counts of injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intention of bodily injury.

Deputies contacted Cardenas at his place of employment located at the 1400 block of Goodyear.

Cardenas was then taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond.