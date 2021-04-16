Man arrested for possession of meth and Fentanyl

David Lemos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested on Monday for allegedly possessing seven pounds of crystal meth and 25 Fentanyl pills.

David Lemos was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one of 1 gram or more but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one of 1 gram or more but less than 400 grams.

On Monday, detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit saw Lemos leave a motel located at the 7900 block of Gateway East Blvd. They stopped Lemos’ vehicle and found various narcotics in the car. A search warrant was obtained for the motel room Lemos was staying in, resulting in the seizure of additional narcotics.

As a result of the investigation, crystal meth and Fentanyl pills were seized.

