EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man was arrested Wednesday after being wanted for driving intoxicated and possession of controlled substance.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit found 30-year-old Jorge Marquez at his home located at the 1900 block of Bobby Jones and took him into custody without incident.

Marquez was then booked into El Paso County Jail with a total of $300,000 bond.