EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, May 15th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to 1515 Lee Trevino for a fight in progress with weapons involved.

Officers arrived at the La Unica Bar to find people fighting, while other people were yelling that someone had a gun. As people were exiting the bar, an officer was assaulted by a man later identified as Torry Lashawn Reid.

Reid was handcuffed, and while being searched, officers found a handgun in his pocket.

Reid was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for:

Charge 1: Assault on Peace Officer, $3,500 bond

Charge 2: Unlawful Carrying of Weapons on Alcohol Premises, $5,000

