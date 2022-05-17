EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, May 15th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to 1515 Lee Trevino for a fight in progress with weapons involved.
Officers arrived at the La Unica Bar to find people fighting, while other people were yelling that someone had a gun. As people were exiting the bar, an officer was assaulted by a man later identified as Torry Lashawn Reid.
Reid was handcuffed, and while being searched, officers found a handgun in his pocket.
Reid was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for:
- Charge 1: Assault on Peace Officer, $3,500 bond
- Charge 2: Unlawful Carrying of Weapons on Alcohol Premises, $5,000
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Woman killed retrieving cell phone from West EP street
- Man arrested for assault on EPPD officer
- 132 migrants removed from U.S. on ICE flight back to Guatemala
- Kidnapping victim passes note to KFC worker begging for help
- Chick-fil-A in Tennessee offers year of free food for return of missing sign
- Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold