EPMA interim director arrested for allegedly trying to hire prostitute

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to hire a prostitute, who was actually an undercover police detective.

Vladimir Alexey von Tsurikov, who served as interim director of the El Paso Museum of Art since August 2018, was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500 bond.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Vice Unit, von Tsurikov arrived at the agreed meeting location — the 7100 block of Gateway E. in East El Paso — where he met with an undercover detective. He then discussed services to be provided and reportedly gave the detective $80 as payment. Investigators arrested von Tsurikov at the scene.

A joint investigation by EPPD’s Vice Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrest.

According to the El Paso Museum of Art’s website, von Tsurikov joined the museum in August 2018.

Previous to that, he worked at the El Paso Museum of History. Before his time in El Paso, he served as director and president of the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis and at the Foundation of Russian History Museum in New York.

According to an official with the city of El Paso, von Tsurikov is no longer employed with the city.

