Man arrested for allegedly stabbing partner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault and family violence after he allegedly stabbed his partner outside a gas station on the Eastside early Friday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, 30-year-old Nestor Alfonso Chavez stabbed his 23-year-old partner as the couple was driving on Montwood Drive and got into a heated argument at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. The stabbing happened at a Circle K near the intersection of Montwood and Trawood.

Chavez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond.

EPPD said Chavez’s mugshot will be released next week.

