EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

On Thursday, July 27, deputies received information of active criminal warrants for Alfredo Zuniga, 27, for possession of a controlled substance with a $32,700 bond; unlawful possession of a firearm with a $32,700 bond; and a parole warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm with no bond.

Deputies located Zuniga at the 12900 block of Brandies, taking him into custody.

Zuniga was then booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.