EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 19-year-old man was recently arrested after being wanted for mail theft and evading arrest or detention Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to the El Paso County Constable Office Precinct Three.

The Constable Office says deputies received information of an active criminal warrant for Justin Martinez, 19, for mail theft with a $4,000 bond and evading arrest or detention with a $1,500 bond.

Deputies took Martinez into custody at the 7800 block of Edgemere. He was then booked into the El Paso County Jail with no further incident.