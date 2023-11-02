EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits following two incidents back in September and June, according to the El Paso Police.

At 2:35 a.m. Sept. 3, police received calls of shots fired at 2725 N. Mesa and when officers arrived, they learned that before the shots were fired, other officers had met with a group that was causing a disturbance in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

The investigation revealed that a male without a shirt discharged a weapon and fled the scene before the officer’s arrival, according to police.

Police say that the scene was processed, and evidence was collected. During the investigation, the identity of the individual was later determined as Ny’Quan Ontario Thames.

Later on Sept. 15, evidence located at another discharge of a firearm case on June 9 in the Cincinnati District area that was linked to the September 3 shooting.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Thames was taken into custody and charged for both cases of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

He was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $3,000 and $7,500 bond.