EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has been arrested and charged after being wanted for burglary of a business, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary of a building and theft of a vehicle, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a burglary at the 1700 block of Joe Battle (Texas Car Deals) at 7 a.m. Monday, July 24. The investigation revealed that an Audi A6, an Audi A5, two firearms and $5,000 in cash were stolen.

Further investigation determined that Jayvon Kerley was responsible for several car dealership burglaries.

The El Paso Police Department then secured arrests for Kerley for burglary of a business with a $50,000 bond and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with a $15,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office then secured additional arrest warrants for Kerley for burglary of a building with a $50,000 bond and thefts of a vehicle with a $50,000 bond.

Deputies located Kerley at the 13000 block of Emerald Pass and was booked under all charges totaling over a $165,000 bond.