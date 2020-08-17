Man arrested after Monday morning stabbing and police pursuit

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Adam Alderte

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after stabbing two men and leading police in a vehicle and foot pursuit.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Joe Adam Alderte was arrested after Mission Valley patrol officers responded to a family violence call at the 300 block of Carolina. Upon arriving, officers encountered two victims on the street, one suffering stab wounds to the abdomen and the other a stab wound to his leg.

Alderete fled from police in a vehicle owned by one of the victims. Officers pursued Alderete until he crashed the vehicle into a ditch and evaded on foot. Alderete was found under a parked car and was arrested after a brief struggle. Alderete was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $76,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Parents Choosing Homeschooling This School Year

Woman killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces

BR.COM LAREDO STREET MURAL PAINTING 08.15.20

State of Texas: ‘I never heard from anyone’ – unemployed struggle to get help from Texas Workforce Commission

President orders states to fund portion of federal jobless benefits

Thousands of child care centers still closed due to COVID-19

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime