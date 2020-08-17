Man arrested after Monday morning stabbing and police pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after stabbing two men and leading police in a vehicle and foot pursuit.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Joe Adam Alderte was arrested after Mission Valley patrol officers responded to a family violence call at the 300 block of Carolina. Upon arriving, officers encountered two victims on the street, one suffering stab wounds to the abdomen and the other a stab wound to his leg.

Alderete fled from police in a vehicle owned by one of the victims. Officers pursued Alderete until he crashed the vehicle into a ditch and evaded on foot. Alderete was found under a parked car and was arrested after a brief struggle. Alderete was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $76,500 bond.