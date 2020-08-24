EL PASO, Texas — El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Erick Hernandez after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the 15600 block of Montana Avenue at around midnight Monday morning.

Hernandez was allegedly driving a pickup truck that was traveling northbound into a desert area when it made a left turn for an unknown reason. The truck collided with an all-terrain vehicle. Hernandez fled the scene, according to investigators.

One person, 20-year-old Tommy Ortega, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Hernandez was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for accident involving death. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.