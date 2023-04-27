EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 17-year-old man was arrested after stealing a car Sunday, April 23 in East El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they responded to a call, in reference to the theft of a vehicle at the 3500 block of Marck Jason Dr. in far east El Paso.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Angel Salazar, when the stolen vehicle got stuck in the sand after he fled into the desert area.

Salazar was charged with theft of property and booked into El Paso County Jail with a total bond of $15,000.