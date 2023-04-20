EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running a person over with a vehicle at a restaurant’s parking lot Saturday, April 15, according to the Socorro Police.

Police say they responded to an aggravated assault call on November 19, 2022, at the Wing Daddy’s restaurant located at 13602 Alameda Ave. where the suspect had fled the scene after the incident.

After investigating the case, The Socorro Police Criminal Investigations Divisions recognized the suspect as Kevin Manuel Barraza Leon, 20, of Clint.

Barraza was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $30,000 bond.