Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening to cut off victim’s finger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police arrested a man Sunday night after he allegedly burglarized a home, and assaulted and threatened the homeowner.

James Badajosa, 24, of the 600 block of Agua Azul Place, was arrested Sunday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond issued by Jail Magistrate Linda Estrada.

Badajosa assaulted the victim after forcing his way into the victim’s residence at the 10500 block of Ashwood Drive on the Eastside. Badajosa allegedly threatened to cut off the victim’s finger with a knife because of an outstanding debt.

Badajosa reportedly then stole some of the victim’s property before leaving the home.

Investigators with the Gang Unit were called to assist.

He was also booked on outstanding traffic warrants totaling $274.10.