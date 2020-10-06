Man and woman arrested, suspected in string of trailer thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man and a woman have been arrested in relation to a string of trailer thefts in East El Paso and the Lower Valley.

El Paso Police officers arrested 40-year-old Ivan Esparza and 33-year-old Grecia Sanchez on Sept. 26. The pair are accused of stealing trailers, as well as burglarizing vehicles.

The string of thefts occurred in East El Paso and the Lower Valley, according to police.

Esparza was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary of vehicle, three counts of theft over $2,500 and under $30,000 and two counts of theft over $750 and under $2,500. His bonds total $64,000.

Sanchez was charged with theft over $2,500 and under $30,000 and two counts of theft over $100 and under $750 (enhanced due to previous convictions). Her bonds total $4,100.