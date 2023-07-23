CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Cary, North Carolina, say they are looking for a man who stole a truck from a car dealership at gunpoint and led multiple agencies on a chase, hitting one of their K-9s while trying to get away.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the Rick Hendricks dealership on US-64 about a motor vehicle theft.

Upon an initial investigation, they said a man entered the dealership to inquire about test-driving a Ford truck.

During the test drive, police said the man took out a gun, told the salesman to get out of the truck, and drove away. Detectives were able to track the vehicle to a location in Raleigh, according to the Cary Police Department.

Raleigh Police were able to quickly find the truck.

At that point, officers said the suspect fled again and returned to the Cary area.

Detectives said they found the truck at Bliss Convenience Store and called Cary officers to assist.

Among them were K-9 Handler Officer Michael Herrell, and his partner, K-9 Officer Dakota, who joined the unit in June as the police department’s first female K-9.

Officers said they approached the truck on foot and told the man to get out.

Police said he ignored their commands and attempted to escape from the parking lot, pointing the truck in the direction of the officers and accelerating toward them at a “very high rate of speed.”

While officers were able to jump out of the way and avoid being hit, Officer Herrell wasn’t able to get K-9 Officer Dakota out of the truck’s path, according to the department.

Police said the driver hit K-9 Officer Dakota as he sped out of the parking lot.

K-9 Officer Dakota (Cary Police Department)

Dakota was immediately taken to an Emergency Veterinary Hospital, where she was listed as being in stable condition.

“We are extremely grateful to the veterinary staff who are treating Canine Officer Dakota,” the Cary Police Department told Nexstar’s WNCN. “We are praying for her recovery.”

Officer Herrell stayed with Dakota in the hospital on Saturday

“Members of our canine team went to see her earlier today and were surprised to see her on her feet. She’s walking around, exploring the room that she’s in,” said Cary Police Sgt. Kenric Alexander, who added Dakota is expected to recover.

Raleigh police said the suspect eventually abandoned the car near North Carolina State University. The car was found around midnight Friday.

Cary police are still searching for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.