Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities once again took an El Paso man into custody after he allegedly left the courtroom before his sentencing phase was complete.

According to a news release, Raymundo Nettles, 40, reportedly fled from the 64th District Courtroom and was wanted by authorities.

Online court records show that Nettles was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.

Deputies found Nettles at an East El Paso home the following day and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to records, Nettles began serving his 30-year prison sentence on Friday.

He has several previous criminal convictions, including assault of a family/household member and evading arrest.