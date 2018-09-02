Man accused of stealing ATVs, setting business on fire to destroy surveillance footage Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Investigators need your help finding a man accused of stealing several ATVs throughout the area, and allegedly even burning down a building to conceal one of the attempts.

According to a news release, the suspect arrived at the Viva Power Sports located at 1045 Magruder in the early morning hours of July 23.

Detectives say the man cut store's chain link fence, went inside, and stole the following five vehicles:

2018, Red, Polaris ATV

2018, White, Yamaha Quad ATV

2018, Blue, Yamaha Quad ATV

2016, Yellow, Polaris ATV

2015, Black, BMW motorcycle

According to the release, the motorcycle and 2016 Polaris belonged to customers of the business.

The then man realized that a neighboring home healthcare business, Amorican Home Health, had surveillance cameras, and reportedly set it on fire to destroy any footage of the incident, investigators say

The suspect is also believed to be responsible for other thefts from Las Cruces Motorsports and Santa Teresa Motorsports.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to immediately call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 or online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.