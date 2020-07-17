Man accused of shooting another person arrested after fleeing into desert area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of shooting another person in far east El Paso County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives assigned to Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station responded to the area of Kentwood Ave. and Ascencion St. in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

Later, deputies and detectives received information that Oscar David Rangel, 37, had shot another individual and fled into the desert area.

Deputies located Rangel along with a gun hidden in his vehicle.

Rangel was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and an additional outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon totaling $60,000 in bonds.